Angels' Matt Thaiss: Will join big-league camp
Thaiss earned an invitation to the Angels' major-league camp Friday.
Thaiss played 85 games for Triple-A Salt Lake last season, posting a mediocre .277/.328/.457 line in 85 games. That's not great for a first baseman, and he's unlikely to make the big-league roster out of camp, but he'll be just an injury or two away from making his debut once the season gets underway.
