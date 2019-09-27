Play

Thaiss will head to the Dominican Republic to play winter ball during the major-league offseason, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Thaiss will use his time in the Dominican Republic to continue working on his skills at third base. The 24-year-old has appeared in 51 games for the Angels this season, hitting .193 with six homers and 19 RBI in 140 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories