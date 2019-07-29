Thaiss went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Thaiss opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning and ended the game with a walkoff solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. This effort doubled the season home run total for Thaiss, who had just two hits in his previous six games coming in. With that said, he has still yet to establish himself as a regular fantasy contributor.