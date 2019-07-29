Angels' Matt Thaiss: Wins game with second homer
Thaiss went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.
Thaiss opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning and ended the game with a walkoff solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. This effort doubled the season home run total for Thaiss, who had just two hits in his previous six games coming in. With that said, he has still yet to establish himself as a regular fantasy contributor.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...