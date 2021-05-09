Thaiss started at catcher for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Per Ardaya, the last time Thaiss served as backstop in a game was during his final collegiate season at Virginia in 2016. It's not clear whether Saturday's appearance behind the dish was simply an experiment or part of a broader effort to expand the organization's catching depth. For what it's worth, the Angels recently traded for journeyman backstop Drew Butera after temporarily losing the services of Max Stassi (concussion) and Anthony Bemboom (back).
