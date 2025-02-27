Lugo (hand) will start in left field and bat fifth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lugo didn't play after Aug. 2 this past season due to a hand injury, but he received an invitation to big-league spring training and hasn't shown any signs of being limited during camp. He'll be playing in his fourth Cactus League game Thursday after going 4-for-9 with an RBI through his first three contests. The 23-year-old outfielder is one of the Angels' top prospects, but he has yet to make his MLB debut and doesn't appear to be a serious candidate for the Opening Day roster.