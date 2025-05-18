Lugo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers.

Lugo was in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, which includes him starting each of the last three contests in center field over Kyren Paris. Lugo has earned the opportunity, batting .381 with three homers and six RBI over his first eight major-league games. As long as he hits well, he should maintain a large share of playing time in the Angels' outfield, though Lugo's role could be reduced once Mike Trout (knee) is able to return.