Moniak went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and an additional run during Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Athletics,

Moniak flipped the game on its head in the fourth inning, giving the Halos a three run advantage after swatting his first career grand slam at the expense of Mitch Spence. The center fielder is batting .220 with three home runs, four steals and 18 RBI since Mike Trout (knee) got hurt.