Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 5-3 win against the Mets.

Moniak hit the only long ball of the contest for the Angels, belting a 405-foot solo shot in the second inning. The homer snapped a 17-game stretch during which Moniak failed to go deep, and he had knocked in just two runs over that period. Moniak has struggled with a .178 batting average over 21 games in August, though he's been picking it up a bit of late, going 6-for-18 (.333) over his past six contests.