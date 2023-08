Moniak went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Monday's loss against the Phillies.

The 25-year-old showcased his versatility Monday, reaching on a bunt single in the first inning, legging out a triple in the fifth, and delivering an RBI single off lefty Matt Strahm in the seventh. Over Moniak's last six games, he is slashing .391/.417/.652 across 24 plate appearances despite a 37.5 percent strikeout rate during that span.