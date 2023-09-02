Moniak went 0-for-4 in a loss to Oakland on Friday.

Moniak was able to return to the lineup after exiting Tuesday's contest against the Phillies with back soreness. The outfielder started in center field Friday and batted eighth in the order, continuing a recent trend of hitting near the bottom of the lineup after he spent time in the leadoff spot earlier this season. Moniak's move down the order has coincided with his extended struggles making contact -- since the start of August, he's batting just .193 with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate.