Moniak went 5-for-5 with a home run, three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in Saturday's 25-1 win over the Rockies.

Moniak's two-run homer put the final touches on a 13-run third inning for the Angels. He didn't stop there, and he ended up with the best game of his career. Moniak started in right field Saturday while Hunter Renfroe was at first base -- with Shohei Ohtani locked in at designated hitter, the Angels have had to balance playing time in the corner outfield, usually leading to Moniak being the one sitting out. He's earned more playing time with a .337/.366/.708 slash line, seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases over 26 contests. It's unclear if this defensive alignment will become the norm, especially with the Angels' acquisition of Mike Moustakas from the Rockies after Saturday's game.