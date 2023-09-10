Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians and could miss the upcoming three-game series against the Mariners, which begins Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Moniak's absence Sunday will be the fifth straight due to back tightness, and it appears he could be sidelined for at least a few more games. If it looks like his absence will extend beyond Friday, the 25-year-old could be moved to the injured list. Randal Grichuk, Brett Phillips and Jordyn Adams will start from left to right in the outfield.