Moniak went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

Moniak was hitless with nine strikeouts over 13 at-bats across his previous four games coming into Sunday but got back on track with a pair of singles. The outfielder also recorded his fifth stolen base of the season and his first since June 9. Moniak finished June with a .237/.310/.408 slash line, two homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs and three steals over 24 games.