Moniak (back) remains out of the lineup Friday and hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Moniak hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 5 due to lingering back discomfort and there is no timeline for his return, but the Angels have so far decided against placing him on the 10-day injured list. Blum notes that placing the outfielder on the IL and then calling up another player might add to the team's payroll, which could be the motivation behind the lack of a transaction.