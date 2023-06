Moniak was removed late in Monday's game against the White Sox due to a hip injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skipper Phil Nevin mentioned after Monday's win that he pulled Moniak because he hasn't been moving well since tripping in Colorado, and Nevin didn't think the outfielder would get another at-bat. The manager also noted that Moniak will play in Tuesday's matchup despite some limited mobility, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.