Moniak has been dealing with a sore foot, though he's been playing through it, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moniak reportedly hurt his foot when fouling a ball off it during the Angels' recent series in Toronto. The outfielder isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against Atlanta, but it isn't clear if he's getting a routine maintenance day or if the foot issue necessitated the day off. Jordyn Adams was recently recalled from the minors to provide extra outfield depth, though there's been no indication that Moniak will need to miss any time.