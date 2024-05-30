Moniak is not in the Angels' lineup versus the Yankees on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moniak did not start in Tuesday's contest against the Yankees, but he did come off the bench as a pinch runner to score a run. The lefty-hitter will take a seat Thursday with left-handed Carlos Rodon on the mound. The outfielder did get three plate appearances when he started Wednesday, but did not reach base. With the 26-year-old out of the lineup, Kevin Pillar will start in center and bat cleanup.