The Angels placed Moniak on the 10-day injured list Friday with left back tightness.
This back tightness has kept Moniak sidelined since Sept. 5 and the Angels are finally putting him on the IL in a move that is retroactive to Sept. 14. Jordyn Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move to provide the Halos with some much-needed outfield depth.
