Moniak (back) is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday against the Athletics.

Moniak missed Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia due to back soreness, but he's apparently feeling better heading into the Angels' three-game weekend set in Oakland. The 25-year-old former No. 1 overall pick has enjoyed a mini breakout this season, delivering an .808 OPS with 13 homers and six steals through 78 games.