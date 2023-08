Moniak is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Moniak will head to the bench after he went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base before getting pinch hit for in the eighth inning of the team's 7-6 Game 1 win. Jordyn Adams will take over in center field and bat ninth in the nightcap with Tampa Bay.