Moniak went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, one additional RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Moniak extended his hitting streak to nine games, and this was his third three-hit effort in that span. The outfielder opened the scoring in the first inning with his homer and added an RBI single for the last run of the game in the fifth. He continues to impress in what's becoming a breakout campaign. Moniak is at a .336/.369/.645 slash line with 11 homers, 32 RBI, three steals and 24 runs scored through 160 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to see the majority of the playing time in center field while Mike Trout (wrist) is sidelined.