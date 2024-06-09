Moniak went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Moniak remains cold at the plate, going 3-for-32 with seven strikeouts over his last 10 contests. The steal was his third of the season, though he's hardly gotten on base enough to make much of an impact in that area. He's slashing .163/.197/.234 with two home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored over 147 plate appearances. Despite Moniak's obvious struggles, he's maintained a strong-side platoon role in center field while the hot-hitting Kevin Pillar functions as more of a fourth outfielder.