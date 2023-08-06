Moniak went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Moniak has been slumping lately, slashing just .179/.233/.286 with a 50 percent strikeout rate over seven games since his 17-game hitting streak came to an end July 28. However, the outfielder hasn't been entirely absent for his fantasy managers during that stretch, as he has a homer and a pair of steals despite the poor hitting. Moniak has played well enough this season to hold down an every spot even in the midst of a cold spell, especially while Mike Trout remains out with a wrist injury. Moniak is slashing .312/.345/.563 with 12 long balls, 16 doubles, 37 RBI, 30 runs and five thefts overall through 226 plate appearances.