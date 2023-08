Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Jordyn Adams will get a look in center field in his first career MLB start while Moniak heads to the bench in what appears to be little more than a routine maintenance day. Moniak had started in every game since July 4, producing an .815 OPS while scoring and driving in 11 runs over a stretch of 21 contests.