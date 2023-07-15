Moniak went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's loss to Houston.

Moniak has frequently batted out of the leadoff spot for the Angels this season, but he was slotted in as the team's cleanup hitter for Friday's contest. The move paid off when Moniak drove home Shohei Ohtani with a fifth-inning single that brought Los Angeles to within a run. It's possible that Moniak will continue batting in the heart of the order, as rookie Zach Neto hit leadoff in his return from the injured list and the team may be looking for more run production behind Ohtani with Mike Trout (wrist) out of action until at least early August. Moniak has shined thus far in his first full season with the Angels, posting a .319/.348/.644 slash line, 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 29 RBI and two steals over 141 plate appearances.