Angels manager Phil Nevin confirmed earlier this week that Moniak (back) will remain out for at least the rest of the team's series in Seattle that concludes Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moniak will end up missing more than a week due to his back injury, which cropped up during batting practice prior to last Thursday's game against the Guardians. Brett Phillips has started in center field in each of the Halos' last seven games while Moniak has been on the mend. The Angels will check in and see how Moniak is feeling following Thursday's off day before deciding on his status for the three-game series with the Tigers this weekend.