Lopez agreed to a major-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in February, but he was unable to earn a roster spot with the Cubs despite posting a .450/.542/.550 slash line in 24 plate appearances during spring training. Lopez will provide infield depth and could see regular playing time early in the season with Yoan Moncada (thumb) banged up and Zach Neto (shoulder) recovering from shoulder surgery.