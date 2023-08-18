Schanuel is playing first base and batting leadoff in his major-league debut Friday versus the Rays.

Schanuel will be thrust right to the top of the Angels' batting order just 40 days after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic University. He was slashing .370/.510/.493 through his first 96 professional plate appearances this summer between the Arizona Complex League, Single-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City. C.J. Cron (back) went on the injured list Friday, giving the 21-year-old Schanuel a prime opportunity to complete his rapid ascent and put a good foot forward at baseball's highest level.