Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Schanuel gave the Angels an early lead with a 416-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. The long ball snapped a 23-game stretch without a homer for the lefty batter. Despite the power drought, Schanuel has been swinging the bat well of late, collecting multiple hits in five of his past 11 games and batting .341 with eight RBI and two steals over that stretch.