Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Schanuel led off the fourth inning with his third home run of the season off Eric Lauer before putting the Angels ahead for good in the seventh inning with a three-run, two-out double. Schanuel has gone 8-for-22 (.364) over his last six games. Overall, he's slashing .239/.308/.380 with 18 RBI and eight runs scored across 104 plate appearances this season.