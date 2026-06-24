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Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Homers early in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

Schanuel's first-inning blast was ultimately all the Angels needed in the win. This was his third multi-hit effort in a row, and it appears the first baseman is getting on track again after struggling following his return from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle issue. Schanuel is now batting .266 with a .731 OPS, six homers, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 63 contests this season.

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