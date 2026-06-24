Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Homers early in win

Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

Schanuel's first-inning blast was ultimately all the Angels needed in the win. This was his third multi-hit effort in a row, and it appears the first baseman is getting on track again after struggling following his return from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle issue. Schanuel is now batting .266 with a .731 OPS, six homers, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 63 contests this season.