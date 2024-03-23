Schanuel (back) is starting in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel has been out of action since Monday due to back tightness, but the issue appears to have subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. Schanuel is 10-for-41 this spring with a homer and four RBI, and he should be ready to start at first base on Opening Day now that his back issues are seemingly behind him.