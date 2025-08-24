Schanuel (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Schanuel is unlikely to be available off the bench for the series finale, as he's scheduled to undergo further tests Monday after leaving Saturday's 12-1 loss in the sixth inning due to a sore left wrist. Niko Kavadas will step in for Schanuel at first base in the series finale.