Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored twice in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay.

After being recalled from the minors Friday, Schanuel was slotted into the leadoff spot in his big-league debut. He struck out in his first plate appearance but followed with an eight-pitch, two-out walk in the second that loaded the bases for Shohei Ohtani, who proceeded to hit a grand slam. Schanuel later singled in the seventh for his first MLB hit and came around to score on a Brandon Drury double. The rookie will likely get plenty of opportunity to play while up in the majors, at least for as long as C.J. Cron (back) remains on the injured list.