Schanuel (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Schanuel missed Saturday's 5-3 win while recovering from an apparent case of food poisoning, but it's unclear if the rookie's absence Sunday is due to the illness or because the Mets are bringing a southpaw (David Peterson) to the hill. Regardless, Brandon Drury will shift over from the keystone and pick up a start at first base while Schanuel sits.
