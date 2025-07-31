Angels' Oswald Peraza: Traded to Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees traded Peraza to the Angels on Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
In exchange for Peraza, the Yankees received Wilberson De Pena and international bonus money from the Angels, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Peraza lost playing time with the Yankees after New York acquired Ryan McMahon, but should find some playing time with a struggling Angels team.
