Bachman (back/biceps) has his fastball velocity up in the mid-to-high 90s this spring, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bachman was touted as a triple-digits flamethrower when the Angels made him a top-10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but he was forced to alter his mechanics last year in the minors due to back and biceps injuries, and his radar-gun readings dipped as low as 91 mph. He's healthier now and beginning to regain the form he showed at Miami of Ohio University. The 23-year-old right-hander could reach the MLB level at some point in 2023 if he continues to make encouraging strides.