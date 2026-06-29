Angels' Samy Natera: Records first career save

Natera picked up the save Sunday against the Athletics. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Natera entered with two outs in the eighth inning and finished off the game with little resistance, earning the first save of his big-league career. Since having his contract selected June 5, the 26-year-old has posted a 0.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 9.1 innings. Natera could continue to see high-leverage opportunities in a suspect Angels bullpen that lacks a defined closer, with Ryan Zeferjahn, Kirby Yates and Sam Bachman combining for five saves as part of an informal closer committee.