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Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Placed on injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Angels placed Rivero on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamate fracture.

Rivero injured himself while fouling off a pitch in Tuesday's game, forcing him to make an early exit. He's scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his fracture in the near future and is expected to miss roughly four weeks, per Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com. Logan Porter was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move and will act as the Halos' backup catcher while Rivero and Travis d'Arnaud (foot) are both on the shelf.

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