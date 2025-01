Ward and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $7.825 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Ward clubbed a career-high 25 homers last season and will receive a raise of just over $3 million for 2025, which is his penultimate year of arbitration eligibility. He's been a popular name in trade rumors over the past year, but for now it appears he'll be back with the Angels for Opening Day.