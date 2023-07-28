Ward went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Ward swatted a two-run shot in the sixth inning and a solo homer in the eighth to produce half of Los Angeles' run output in the matinee of the twin bill. He followed with an 0-for-4 performance in Game 2, though he also walked and scored a run in that contest. Ward has been swinging a hot stick since the start of the second half of the season, batting .311 (14-for-45) with five homers, 13 RBI 12 runs and a stolen base over 12 contests.