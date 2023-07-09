Ward was held out of Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers due to lingering groin discomfort, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday due to discomfort in his groin. He returned Friday, but then had the issue flare back up one day later. When discussing Ward's health after Saturday's game, manager Phil Nevin was non-commital in his update, stating that Ward was available "to a point" but that he wanted to be cautious. The injury doesn't sound likely to linger into the second half of the season, but it will remain worth monitoring.