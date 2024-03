Ward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 13-4 loss to the Orioles.

The 30-year-old went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the season opener but provided the Halos' lone offense through eight frames Saturday with a solo homer, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth. Ward has started in left field and batted cleanup in the first two games of the season, which puts him in a favorable position to rack up counting stats behind Mike Trout.