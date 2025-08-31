Ward was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros with an apparent head injury after colliding with the outfield wall, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with three walks prior to exiting the game.

Ward ran face first into the corner section of the Crawford Boxes in left field and was bleeding while being tended to by training staff from both clubs. The outfielder was able to stand on his own before a cart came out for him, and he should be considered day-to-day as he's evaluated.