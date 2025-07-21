Ward went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

Ward drove in four runs on two doubles, highlighted by a bases-clearing gapper in the Angels' five-run second inning. The 24-year-old has come out hot following the All-Star break, tallying five extra-base hits and eight RBI over the weekend. For the season, he ranks fourth in the American League with 73 RBI while slashing .231/.304/.491 with 23 home runs, 55 runs scored and two steals across 421 plate appearances.