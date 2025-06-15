Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a walk during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Ward broke out of a brief slump with a big day at the plate Saturday, his first multi-hit game since May 22. Before Saturday, the 31-year-old was batting .141 (9-for-64) since then, but this could help get him back on track. The next streak to break for the outfielder will be his strikeout streak, now up to ten games after picking up another one Saturday.