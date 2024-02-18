Ward faced live pitching Saturday for the first time since suffering multiple facial fractures when he was hit in the face by a pitch last July, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward underwent surgery last August after the hit by pitch to have three plates inserted as well as a full nose reconstruction. He was considered fully recovered by October, though, setting him up for a normal offseason. Ward slashed .253/.335/.421 with 14 home runs over 97 contests in 2023 before the season-ending injury. He's slated to be the Angels' regular left fielder in 2024.