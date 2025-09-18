Ward went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Wednesday represented Ward's fifth career multi-homer game and his second of the season. The two RBI gave the veteran outfielder the first 100-RBI season of his career as well. Despite batting a poor .225, Ward has a career-high 33 long balls, 31 doubles, 83 runs scored and 72 walks over 551 at-bats to remain a quality fantasy asset in 2025.