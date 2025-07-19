Ward went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park, with the two teams combining for six homers, but Ward's was the biggest as he took Tanner Banks deep in the seventh inning to break open a 4-4 tie. Ward is up to 22 home runs on the year, three shy of the career high he set in 2024, and after battling the BABIP demons to begin the season, he's slashing .273/.382/.482 since June 14 with 16 runs and 21 RBI in 29 contests.