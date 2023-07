Ward exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after getting hit by a pitch in the head, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He was sitting up in the cart as he got a standing ovation from the crowd and had a visibly swollen left eye after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Alek Manoah. Ward will presumably be checked for a concussion and the team will update his status. He hit .327 with five home runs in his most recent 13 games entering play Saturday.